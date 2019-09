Bella Hadid Dressed Like Catwoman During Paris Fashion Week

If you're thinking that Hadid's moto-meets-mayhem vibes fit in with the Chrome Hearts DNA a little too well, you'd be right. Hadid's actually been a fan of the brand for years. WWD reports that the model used to hang out at the brand's L.A. factory with her pals, so she had plenty of time to absorb Chrome Hearts' M.O. That made it easy for her to inject her personal style into the brand's trademark crosses and chunky chains. The magazine adds that the collection was well received — very well received. Virgil Abloh, Off-White designer and creative director of Kanye West's fashion line, snagged every piece in a size XL. Seeing as this is Hadid's very first foray into design, that endorsement should definitely land her some fashion-world cred.