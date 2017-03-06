Bella Hadid Dressed Like Catwoman During Paris Fashion Week

Style chameleon Bella Hadid isn't holding anything back for Paris Fashion Week. She was basically a fairy-tale princess when she hosted Dior's after-party, wearing a silver ball gown. At Disneyland Paris, she was a picture-perfect Parisienne in a jaunty scarf and off-the-shoulder sweater. And for the launch of her collab with Chrome Hearts? She was Catwoman.
Last night, at the launch of the Chrome Hearts x Bella collection, Hadid decided to embrace the hard-edge aesthetic of the clothing and jewelry brand and go all-out badass. In a leather bustier dress and coordinating over-the-elbow gloves, she looked just like a certain Selina Kyle. Whether you associate that character with Eartha Kitt, Julie Newmar, Halle Berry, or Anne Hathaway, there's no denying the feline burglar is always kitted out in (what else) a leather catsuit. Hadid completed her look with fishnets, a sky-high half-ponytail, and equally vertiginous heels. To finish it all off, she piled on lots and lots of bling from the collab. What better way to channel a diamond-loving criminal?
If you're thinking that Hadid's moto-meets-mayhem vibes fit in with the Chrome Hearts DNA a little too well, you'd be right. Hadid's actually been a fan of the brand for years. WWD reports that the model used to hang out at the brand's L.A. factory with her pals, so she had plenty of time to absorb Chrome Hearts' M.O. That made it easy for her to inject her personal style into the brand's trademark crosses and chunky chains. The magazine adds that the collection was well received — very well received. Virgil Abloh, Off-White designer and creative director of Kanye West's fashion line, snagged every piece in a size XL. Seeing as this is Hadid's very first foray into design, that endorsement should definitely land her some fashion-world cred.
