Pink Gets Real About Loving Her Body After Baby No. 2

Pink is showing how silly things like scales and numbers can be. The singer's Instagram followers got a behind-the-scenes peek at her life after having a second baby, and she's kicking ass. In the photo, she's showing off post-workout, and the results are pretty amazing. But what's even more spectacular? Pink's breaking down what being healthy is about for her — and it's not about weight and BMIs.
"Would you believe I'm 160 pounds and 5'3"? By 'regular standards' that makes me obese. I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese. The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies!"
Those "regular standards" that the she's is referring to? That would be the height and weight calculations mandated by the Centers for Disease Control for what healthy weights are. Plugging in Pink's measurements would put her at 28.3, which puts her right at the threshold between overweight and obese. Obviously, those standards don't take into account things like muscle mass. Her hashtags are pretty powerful, too. She added #feelingmyself and #GIJaneismyWCW.
For anyone curious, Pink's personal trainer, Jeannette Jenkins (who also trains Kelly Rowland and Serena Williams), posted Pink's entire fitness routine to her Instagram account also. It includes some modifications for new moms, like integrating power walking instead of jogging to deal with weak pelvic walls and taking things easy in the Pilates mat. Jenkins adds that at six weeks post-baby, Pink is already sprinting and doing standard push-ups.
We can see where Pink gets all her body-positive inspiration, too. In the regrammed photo, Jenkins reiterates Pink's thoughts on how misleading scales can be and what's most important is how you feel and what your body can do, not how it looks. "Never define your success on the scale alone. Always measure your body fat percentage & girth measurements (waistline, hips, thighs, arms, chest & neck) and take note of your clothing size & how your clothes fit," she wrote. "Measure your fitness parameters: Cardio, Muscular Endurance, Muscular Strength, and Flexibility. Journal and take note of how exercise makes you feel: happy, confident, powerful."
Pink gave birth to her second child, son Jameson Moon Hart, on December 26, 2016. We assume she'll be running marathons and taking over the world before Easter.
