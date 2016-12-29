Pink got a belated Christmas present and it was definitely worth the wait. The singer announced the birth of her second child, Jameson Moon Hart, on Instagram with a tender photo. The baby boy was welcomed to the world on December 26, 2016, but the 37-year-old waited until Wednesday to give him his social media debut.
This is Pink's second child with husband Carey Hart. He joins his 5-year-old sister Willow Sage Hart. The birth was announced simply with the caption "Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16," and this maternal picture.
We didn't even know about this new family addition until mid-November when the star posted a photo with her daughter snuggling her very pregnant belly. "Surprise!" she captioned the epic shot. Since then, she's posted many a pregnancy snap, including this video of a turkey belly dance and this magical picture of a family snuggle.
This was a long time coming since the singer spoke to Access Hollywood back in 2010 about wanting to name one of her children Jameson. "My dad's name is James, and my brother's name is Jason. [Carey and I] are both Irish, Carey's middle name is Jason, and Jameson — we like whiskey. That's a no brainer."
Congratulations to the whole family!
