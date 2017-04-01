You know what's weird about changing seasons? The fact that every time the weather shifts ever so slightly, we immediately feel like we need to go out and buy an entirely new wardrobe. Why is it that the pieces we wore (and likely purchased) just a year ago suddenly feel so...blah? As spring approaches, this time around we're vowing to give those items a second pass before pushing them to the back of our closet.
Of course, we love shopping as much as the next person. And with fashion's consistent rotation of trends, it's impossible to not want to score the of-the-moment ruffled top or ribbon-decorated flats for yourself. But when it comes to more timeless pieces you likely already have, things like a white button-up, a pair of frayed hem jeans, or even a floral dress, it's about coming up with new ways to style them (and how to use your new, trend-oriented pieces to accentuate them). A solid
foundation closet will go a long way, regardless of the weather outside — and the 30 looks ahead will show you just how to mix the old with the new. Here's to an April full of really, really good outfits.