Watching porn can be helpful to research new techniques, but porn is aspirational, so you can't always copy and paste what you see into your own sex life. So we asked people in the R29 community to share their best tips for performing oral on both vaginas and penises that totally work IRL. These innovative strategies might be just the thing to push your partner's buttons. Feel free to go to town and claim all the bragging rights, you cunning linguist.