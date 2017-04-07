These Tees & Hoodies Promise To Last You Until 2047

He decided to expand the line after watching the documentary The True Cost, which chronicles the negative impact of overly-fast fashion, by adding a 3o Year T-Shirt and 30-Year Jacket to the mix. Earlier this year, Cridland designed a pair of custom pants for Leonardo DiCaprio: "His attitude to sustainability really struck a chord with us and we had recently discovered fashion in the second most polluting industry in the world, after oil," Cridland said. Miley Cyrus has also donned a couple of the T-shirts meant to be worn for years (and years and years).