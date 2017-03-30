PSA: Bobbi Brown Is Having A MAJOR Sale Starting This Weekend

Bobbi Brown, the person, is the patron saint of no-makeup makeup. Beginning with the launch of her eponymous brand in 1991, it has since revolutionized the industry by introducing the novel idea that makeup could be used to enhance one’s own natural beauty rather than just cover up perceived flaws. Brown left the company this past December after 26 years, but her brand — and its mission — still stands strong, and caters to millions of fans all over the world.
Whether you just hit pan on your Shimmer Brick or are dying to get your paws on the new Art Stick Liquid Lip (and you should be — they’re good), we have some excellent news for anyone who can’t get enough of thea brand: Starting this Sunday, on April 2, shoppers will get the Friends & Family treatment on BobbiBrownCosmetics.com, meaning you can slash 20% off all purchases through the following Saturday, April 8. That means it’s the perfect time to stock up on all your favorites — or try out some soon-to-be favorites — just in time for spring.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our top picks for you to check out in advance of the sale. Start making your wish list now, so you can get shopping first thing on Sunday. What better way to end the weekend than with a full virtual cart of new Bobbi Brown products?