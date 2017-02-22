Much like the liquid lipsticks you know and love (but just don’t have fun with anymore), this formula is highly pigmented, long-lasting, hydrating, and lightweight. The 16-shade lineup features a plethora of reds, nudes, pinks, and plums — pretty, fit-to-flatter basics that are anything but basic. You’ll find a lush, spring-ready poppy shade in Hot Tangerine, a dark, true film noir (or pinot noir, depending on your frame of reference) red in Cherry, a surprisingly wearable violet pink in Lily, the perfect nude in Perfect Nude, and so much more.