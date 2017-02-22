A minimalist makeup bag is not for everyone, and sometimes Marie Kondo-ing your beauty routine is highly overrated. Just accept it; you’ll never be happy whittling down your 100+ lipstick collection to one red and one nude. But if there’s one key takeaway to extract from Kondo’s organizational wisdom, no "tidying up" necessary, let it be the part where you look at an item — really look at it — and ask yourself, “Does this bring me joy?”
If the answer is no, replace it with something that does. Simple. And if you love your liquid lipstick, but can’t shake the feeling that the application process is lacking in the fun department, Bobbi Brown has you covered. The brand's latest release, the Art Stick Liquid Lip, is a sure bet for putting some pure, unadulterated joy back in the experience. It works less like the customary doe-foot applicators and more like a Juicy Tube, the platonic definition of “fun makeup.” Just give it a squeeze (gently, now — you only need a little), swipe it across your lips, and go.
Much like the liquid lipsticks you know and love (but just don’t have fun with anymore), this formula is highly pigmented, long-lasting, hydrating, and lightweight. The 16-shade lineup features a plethora of reds, nudes, pinks, and plums — pretty, fit-to-flatter basics that are anything but basic. You’ll find a lush, spring-ready poppy shade in Hot Tangerine, a dark, true film noir (or pinot noir, depending on your frame of reference) red in Cherry, a surprisingly wearable violet pink in Lily, the perfect nude in Perfect Nude, and so much more.
Click through to check 'em all out — and no need to wait until after the bell: You can snag your own right now for $28 at Bobbi Brown Cosmetics or Sephora.com. Art class is officially in session.