Bobbi Brown Is Leaving Her Company — But We'll Never Forget All She Taught Us



What's next for the savvy businesswoman? No bets are off. But for now, we can’t help but reflect on the indelible mark on beauty that she’s made over the last 25 years. Thanks to her, we learned how to conceal dark circles, perk up with blush, and dress up a naked eye — but more importantly, how those cosmetic skills translate into something deeper and longer lasting than the makeup on our faces. Bobbi Brown showed many of us how to feel our best in the skin we were born with, and how we can redefine what “pretty" looks like.



Ahead, we’ve pulled together some of the best advice we learned from the cosmetics expert. We don’t doubt her wealth of knowledge — in whatever form she shares it — will feed us in decades to come. Here's to another 25 years of Bobbi.