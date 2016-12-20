Bobbi Brown Is Leaving Her Company — But We'll Never Forget All She Taught Us

Rewind to 25 years ago, and a lot of stuff was happening. People were tearing up over Father Of The Bride, listening to Phil Collins, and just discovering the breadth of Bobbi Brown’s genius. Her now-famous makeup brand only had 10 lipstick shades back then. Over the years, she turned a simple idea into an empire, all while remaining one of the most relatable makeup artists around.
Now, the woman who cultivated a brand sold to 70 countries around the world has announced she’s leaving her namesake line. According to WWD, Brown saw the company’s 25th anniversary as time to start fresh. “That made me realize it was time to start a new chapter and move on to new ventures,” she said in a statement.
What's next for the savvy businesswoman? No bets are off. But for now, we can’t help but reflect on the indelible mark on beauty that she’s made over the last 25 years. Thanks to her, we learned how to conceal dark circles, perk up with blush, and dress up a naked eye — but more importantly, how those cosmetic skills translate into something deeper and longer lasting than the makeup on our faces. Bobbi Brown showed many of us how to feel our best in the skin we were born with, and how we can redefine what “pretty" looks like.
Ahead, we’ve pulled together some of the best advice we learned from the cosmetics expert. We don’t doubt her wealth of knowledge — in whatever form she shares it — will feed us in decades to come. Here's to another 25 years of Bobbi.