When you picture that huge colonial house from the movie Father of the Bride, you might think of it frozen in the '90s on a screen somewhere. But in fact, it's still in existence and selling for $1,998,000 on Zillow, according to Real Simple.
The home is located at 500 N Almansor St. in Alhambra, California, a suburb about eight miles from downtown Los Angeles.
Or, to be more exact, the back of this house is from the movie. The front of the movie house is actually from a different home in Pasadena, according to a press release from Zillow. That one's not for sale, as far as we know.
The one currently listed, however, is where all the scenes in the yard took place. It's even still got the court where the eponymous bride and her father shoot hoops.
Unfortunately, it does not come with a basketball session with Steve Martin.
