You Have To See Demi Lovato's New Best Friend

The pop star revealed her new pup on Snapchat Wednesday, captioning a dimly lit photo of the two, "New baby alert." In a video in her snap story, Lovato held the puppy and cooed, "Ell! Cinderella!" This seems to indicate that the dog's name is Cinderella. Tiny, fuzzy, and perfect, the dog is 110% cooler than any spouse, partner, or boyfriend — all due respect to the hardworking baes out there.