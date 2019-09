You Have To See Demi Lovato's New Best Friend

This is just further evidence that Lovato, 24, seems to be living her best life. Despite a horrible nude photo hack in late March, the singer always seems to be on the rise — like a skyscraper, some might say. The Grammy winner celebrated five years of sobriety earlier this month with a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, "Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me." On a sillier note, Lovato goofed off with Jimmy Fallon in his signature segment "Ew!," smooching Ed Sheeran pillows and brandishing her best teenage girl groan.