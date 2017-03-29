You Have To See Demi Lovato's New Best Friend

Every time a star announces a new boo on Instagram, Snapchat, or what have you, a ripple of excitement courses through the internet. What's that? A new fellow on Lady Gaga's arm? A PDA-filled trip to a poppy field, all documented on Instagram? The fact is, relationships are exciting. Celebrities are exciting. Celebrity relationships are damn near thrilling.
But there's one thing even more breathtaking, and that is a puppy.
In January, Demi Lovato introduced us to her new boyfriend MMA fighter Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos, via Instagram. (Well, technically, Vasconcelos made the official introduction.) This is all fine and good. But Lovato has a new buddy these days, and that buddy is a puppy named Cinderella
The pop star revealed her new pup on Snapchat Wednesday, captioning a dimly lit photo of the two, "New baby alert." In a video in her snap story, Lovato held the puppy and cooed, "Ell! Cinderella!" This seems to indicate that the dog's name is Cinderella. Tiny, fuzzy, and perfect, the dog is 110% cooler than any spouse, partner, or boyfriend — all due respect to the hardworking baes out there.
This is just further evidence that Lovato, 24, seems to be living her best life. Despite a horrible nude photo hack in late March, the singer always seems to be on the rise — like a skyscraper, some might say. The Grammy winner celebrated five years of sobriety earlier this month with a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, "Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me." On a sillier note, Lovato goofed off with Jimmy Fallon in his signature segment "Ew!," smooching Ed Sheeran pillows and brandishing her best teenage girl groan.
Oh, and there's that new beau we mentioned. This is Lovato's first foray into the dating scene after her breakup with longtime boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama in June of 2016. And things seem to be going nicely. The pair is heavy on the PDA — Vasconcelos dropped the L-O-V-E bomb on Instagram, writing plainly, "I love you @ddlovato," adding a heart emoji for emphasis. So, new puppy, new beau, and five years of self-love: Demi Lovato is doing quite well.
