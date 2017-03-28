Demi Lovato Made Out With An Ed Sheeran Pillow Last Night

The girls were honing their kissing skills ahead of their Spring Fling dance, which they planned to attend together. Lovato played Sara's "bestie forever and ever" Emily Levinson, who showed off her dress for the dance, an emerald green number with puffy sleeves and a sequined bodice, before joining Sara in recreating her favorite emojis. The former Disney star also gave us major Sonny With a Chance vibes as she sneered at Sara's stepdad Gary and his fish stick jingles. (Are we a million years old, or is Gary, played by actor A.D. Miles, always the best part of these sketches?)