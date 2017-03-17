Demi Lovato & Guilherme Vasconcel Are All About The PDA On Instagram

Demi Lovato is in love and she wants the world to know it. The singer and former Disney star is currently dating MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos, and together they celebrated his birthday at Disneyland. Of course, no celebration is complete without proper social media documentation, and the two took to Instagram with gusto — and a lot of PDA.
Vasconcel posted a photo with Lovato getting cozy at the theme park, along with the caption "I love you @ddlovato."
He followed this up with a Boomerang video of the singer planting a smooch on his cheek.
They weren't alone at the celebration. Vasconcel was joined by a whole slew of friends, and they all posed for a group shot while out partying.
In case it wasn't clear, Lovato is feeling good right now. She spoke to Entertainment Tonight not just about her relationship, but also her journey towards sobriety.
"It feels amazing," she told them, reflecting on her fifth year of being sober. "All I've been doing is focusing on bettering myself. It's been quite the journey, but it's well worth it."
When it comes to Vasconcel, things are going just as well.
"I'm just having fun, you know? And my life is in a really good place right now," she gushed. "He makes me laugh."
While it sounds like things are going smoothly, they're keeping it casual, so don't jump to any conclusions when you see the diamond ring on her left ring finger in a picture she posted on Snapchat.
She has her music to focus on, and it looks like we should be expecting some new hits soon.
"I'm in the studio right now, every single day," she said. "I was just listening to some on the way over here, I'm really excited for everyone to hear it."
She says that her latest tunes are definitely "more soulful," which is probably thanks to all the good things happening in her life. So go PDA-crazy, Demi. You deserve it.
