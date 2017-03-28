Demi Lovato Made Out With An Ed Sheeran Pillow Last Night

Demi Lovato got hot and heavy with Ed Sheeran last night, but we won't be sounding the Hot Couple Alert alarm, and we don't think new beau Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos should be worried.
The singer and actress kissed a pillow emblazoned with Sheeran's face during her cameo in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's recurring "Ew!" sketch last night. Meanwhile, Fallon, in character as tween talk show host Sara, smooched a Mario Lopez pillow, a.k.a. a "crush cushion."
The girls were honing their kissing skills ahead of their Spring Fling dance, which they planned to attend together. Lovato played Sara's "bestie forever and ever" Emily Levinson, who showed off her dress for the dance, an emerald green number with puffy sleeves and a sequinned bodice, before joining Sara in recreating her favourite emojis. The former Disney star also gave us major Sonny With a Chance vibes as she sneered at Sara's stepdad Gary and his fish stick jingles. (Are we a million years old, or is Gary, played by actor A.D. Miles, always the best part of these sketches?)
Fallon appeared to be close to succumbing to laughter as he/Sara quizzed Lovato/Emily on "ew-worthy" items like slime, ankle bracelets, and, randomly, acclaimed British actor Tom Wilkinson. Emily deemed the 69-year-old Oscar nominee "cute," triggering the most painful uttering of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel ever.
Between this and her voice role as Smurfette in Smurfs: The Lost Village, Lovato's been stretching her acting muscles lately. That doesn't mean she's left the recording studio behind, though. Just yesterday she took to Instagram to announce her upcoming single with DJ trio Cheat Codes, "No Promises." The song is slated to drop this Friday.
Until then, enjoy her brief moment in the "Ew!" sun by watching the video clip below.
