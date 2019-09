Reports of this new couple surfaced in late 2016, shortly before the tragic deaths of Lourd's mother, the iconic actress Carrie Fisher and Lourd's grandmother Debbie Reynolds. These reports came courtesy of Keke Palmer, who snapchatted the oblivious duo kissing at the Scream Queens wrap party. In early 2017, during the emotionally taxing fallout of Lourd's dual loss, it seemed the social media floodgates opened and the two started posting about each other on Instagram. There were pictures of the two wearing matching onesies . There were poolside pics . There are serious posts, like Lautner's heartfelt photo of two the captioned, "This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd." And there have been silly posts, like this elevator mirror selfie that includes the hashtag #fashun.