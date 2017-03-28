When the going gets tough, the tough take a look at the love lives of the tangentially famous. Today's salve for the horrors of the world: the delightful couple that is Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner. We warned you back in February that this couple was dangerously 'shippable, and they've only proven us right. Lourd herself provided their couple nickname: Baelor. (She's a fan of puns.) As E! Online points out, the Scream Queens co-stars took to a poppy field to practice the art of looking adorable and in love — they're quite good at it.
"I went to the poppy reserve and all I got was this bizarre pic of me in a kimono making a mildly awkward face surrounded by 4ish dying poppies," Lourd wrote on an Instagram post. In the picture, she is indeed lying prone among a few wilted flowers.
In another photo, the two are together, schmoozing for the camera. Lourd included the hashtag "#itspoppyingoff" in the caption. (Like we said, she loves a pun.)
Lautner, not one to miss an opportunity for word play either, posted his own pic from the field with the caption: "PoppyLockNdropit."
Lautner, 25, also included a solo photo, in which he wears an orange jacket. The poppies are orange. The jacket is also orange.
Lautner comments: "Coincidence? You'll never know."
Reports of this new couple surfaced in late 2016, shortly before the tragic deaths of Lourd's mother, the iconic actress Carrie Fisher and Lourd's grandmother Debbie Reynolds. These reports came courtesy of Keke Palmer, who snapchatted the oblivious duo kissing at the Scream Queens wrap party. In early 2017, during the emotionally taxing fallout of Lourd's dual loss, it seemed the social media floodgates opened and the two started posting about each other on Instagram. There were pictures of the two wearing matching onesies. There were poolside pics. There are serious posts, like Lautner's heartfelt photo of two the captioned, "This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd." And there have been silly posts, like this elevator mirror selfie that includes the hashtag #fashun.
Throughout it all, Lourd has used the hashtag "#findingthefunny," a positive mantra that references her wisecracking mother. In a heartfelt tribute post to Fisher, Lourd wrote, "Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart." It seems Lautner is helping her find the funny — and the punny — among the poppies.
I know it's early to call it, but I'm going to anyway: Baelor is the It Couple of 2017.
