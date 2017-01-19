Demi Lovato’s New Boyfriend Shares Romantic Pic

If you're still pining for a Demi Lovato-Wilmer Valderrama reunion, it's time to move on. Girl's got her dance card full at the moment. The pop star's on-off romance with MMA fighter Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos appears to be decidedly back on. Vasconcelos shared a sweet, very couple-y pic of him and Lovato on Instagram yesterday, prompting three kissy-face emojis from the singer in the comments section. It must be love!
The photo also drew approval, randomly, from Lovato's ex, DNCE frontman Joe Jonas. As Us Weekly notes, Jonas "liked" the image, proving that he and his Camp Rock costar are way past any awkwardness. Lovato and Vasconcelos were first linked last summer. The singer then moved on to UFC fighter (she's got a type) Luke Rockhold, but reconnected with "Bomba" after that relationship ended late last year. So, yeah, it's complicated. But, really, what isn't?
