Demi Lovato broke out by starring in Disney Channel's Camp Rock and, later, solidified herself as a Disney darling with her own sitcom Sonny With A Chance. So much has changed since Lovato's days on the network, but the biggest one is that the "Stone Cold" singer is now classified as a bonafide pop star, rather than as an "actress who sings." Does that mean Lovato's acting career is totally over? According to the former X Factor judge's interview with Entertainment Tonight, her many tats are getting in the way of any onscreen aspirations. Lovato, who voices Smurfette in Smurfs: The Lost Village, admitted to ET's Sophie Schillaci that while she's interested in taking on acting work, her body art may be a problem: "[I] started thinking about it the other day, about wanting to go back into acting. I think I have too many tattoos now...You'd have to cover all my tattoos up and it would take forever." So, if your parent ever told you that your tattoos would make your job search just a little bit more challenging...they may be right in this specific case. If Demi needs any help finding something to cover up her 20-plus tattoos, plenty of amazing products exist...but personally, I'm a big fan of her permanent artistic expressions. Of course, I'm sure any makeup artist would be happy to hide Lovato's tats if it meant her headlining a new movie. This pop star may go back to her acting roots eventually, and I'm all about it.
