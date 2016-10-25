Wilmer Valderrama Has A Sweet Message For Ex Demi Lovato

Being asked about a recent ex is almost always awkward. Props to Wilmer Valderrama for handling it in stride. To be fair, he's had some practice.
The actor was questioned about ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at The Paley Center for Media’s Tribute to Hispanic Achievements in Television Monday night. Valderrama and Lovato split in June after six years of dating. From the sound of it, there are no hard feelings.
“Honestly, I only wish nothing but the most incredible things for her,” Valderrama said of the pop star.
He added that, in contrast to That '70s Show co-stars Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and the newly engaged Laura Prepon, he's a little "behind" on the settling-down front.
“I definitely think that it's in the future, for sure,” he shared. “I mean, right now I'm so incredibly blessed and focused... I couldn't be happier where I am.”
Fair enough. Let's all get off his back, okay?
