Mandy Moore's pop culture takeover is stretching beyond her new show This Is Us. On Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live!, a caller asked Moore about the romance between her close friend Minka Kelly and Moore's former boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.
Apparently, it's a non-issue for the actress and singer. The three are all friends and it's nothing but love, according to Moore. "It's not weird," she told host Andy Cohen.
Keep in mind that Valderrama was Moore's first boyfriend when she was just 15-years-old. Sure, they dated for a year, but that was a long time ago.
Moore has repeatedly said that she and Valderrama are close friends. She even shared a picture of them together earlier this summer. It's no surprise that Moore would be happy for both of her friends sparking a relationship.
Apparently, it's a non-issue for the actress and singer. The three are all friends and it's nothing but love, according to Moore. "It's not weird," she told host Andy Cohen.
Keep in mind that Valderrama was Moore's first boyfriend when she was just 15-years-old. Sure, they dated for a year, but that was a long time ago.
Moore has repeatedly said that she and Valderrama are close friends. She even shared a picture of them together earlier this summer. It's no surprise that Moore would be happy for both of her friends sparking a relationship.
Advertisement