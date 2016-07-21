Story from Pop Culture

Mandy Moore & Wilmer Valderrama Are The Cutest Exes, Ever

Morgan Baila
Dating in Hollywood can be tricky, and breaking up even more so. But Mandy Moore and (the recently single) Wilmer Valderrama have figured out how to be both exes and friends, showing the rest of the industry how it's done.

Each of them appeared in iconic roles during the 2000s — who can forget Valderrama as Fez on That '70s Show or Moore as Jamie Sullivan in A Walk to Remember? So when they dated from 2000 to 2002, it seemed like a match made in heaven.

The two have known each other for 16 years and are now back working on the same lot over at Paramount, where Valderrama is joining NCIS and Moore is filming her new series This Is Us.

In between takes, the two snapped a few pictures together before getting back to work.

On her picture, Moore praised her "bad-ass" friend.
And on his, Valderrama calls Moore "one of the most special people." He also has a cute nickname for her — Mandela!

It's nice to see them so cordial, especially after the speed bump in their friendship when Valderrama talked about taking Moore's virginity, a comment he continues to regret.

Hopefully Valderrama continues to keep things drama-free, like his other ex, Demi Lovato.
