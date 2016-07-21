Mandy Moore & Wilmer Valderrama Are The Cutest Exes, Ever

Dating in Hollywood can be tricky, and breaking up even more so. But Mandy Moore and (the recently single) Wilmer Valderrama have figured out how to be both exes and friends, showing the rest of the industry how it's done.
Each of them appeared in iconic roles during the 2000s — who can forget Valderrama as Fez on That '70s Show or Moore as Jamie Sullivan in A Walk to Remember? So when they dated from 2000 to 2002, it seemed like a match made in heaven.
The two have known each other for 16 years and are now back working on the same lot over at Paramount, where Valderrama is joining NCIS and Moore is filming her new series This Is Us.
In between takes, the two snapped a few pictures together before getting back to work.
On her picture, Moore praised her "bad-ass" friend.
Each of them appeared in iconic roles during the 2000s — who can forget Valderrama as Fez on That '70s Show or Moore as Jamie Sullivan in A Walk to Remember? So when they dated from 2000 to 2002, it seemed like a match made in heaven.
The two have known each other for 16 years and are now back working on the same lot over at Paramount, where Valderrama is joining NCIS and Moore is filming her new series This Is Us.
In between takes, the two snapped a few pictures together before getting back to work.
On her picture, Moore praised her "bad-ass" friend.
Advertisement
And on his, Valderrama calls Moore "one of the most special people." He also has a cute nickname for her — Mandela!
A Paramount Studios moment.. When one of the most special people just so happens to be shooting her show @nbcthisisus at the same lot you're shooting @ncis_cbs.. Love you Mandela! Ps. Word in the street is she ROCKS the screen on her show!... Can't wait for the world to see the talent you are. Like you said, 16 years and another 16 to go.. And then another 16 after that.. Plus maybe 16 more to add to those last 16.. Ummm let's throw another 16?... After all those?
It's nice to see them so cordial, especially after the speed bump in their friendship when Valderrama talked about taking Moore's virginity, a comment he continues to regret.
Hopefully Valderrama continues to keep things drama-free, like his other ex, Demi Lovato.
Hopefully Valderrama continues to keep things drama-free, like his other ex, Demi Lovato.
Advertisement