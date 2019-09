Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama called it quits after a six-year relationship last month, with both saying it was an amicable breakup. Valderrama appears to have recovered speedily by focusing on his career , and Lovato said on Wednesday's Elvis Duran and The Morning Show that she feels similarly."I feel really amazing. I feel really great and I'm growing," she said, according to E! News . "My life is just really, really exciting for me because I'm growing. It's new and fresh, and I feel free."She does have a lot to be excited about, given that she's spending her summer on tour with Nick Jonas. Though she still has bad days, she has a good coping mechanism. "I think I have so many people around me that I trust and that I talk to about things and they are the ones that are quick to tell me, 'Hey, you may be having a bad day but look at what you've overcome,'" she said.With that attitude, we're sure she'll continue to be unstoppable.