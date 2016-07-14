Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama called it quits after a six-year relationship last month, with both saying it was an amicable breakup. Valderrama appears to have recovered speedily by focusing on his career, and Lovato said on Wednesday's Elvis Duran and The Morning Show that she feels similarly.
"I feel really amazing. I feel really great and I'm growing," she said, according to E! News. "My life is just really, really exciting for me because I'm growing. It's new and fresh, and I feel free."
She does have a lot to be excited about, given that she's spending her summer on tour with Nick Jonas.
Though she still has bad days, she has a good coping mechanism. "I think I have so many people around me that I trust and that I talk to about things and they are the ones that are quick to tell me, 'Hey, you may be having a bad day but look at what you've overcome,'" she said.
With that attitude, we're sure she'll continue to be unstoppable.
"I feel really amazing. I feel really great and I'm growing," she said, according to E! News. "My life is just really, really exciting for me because I'm growing. It's new and fresh, and I feel free."
She does have a lot to be excited about, given that she's spending her summer on tour with Nick Jonas.
Though she still has bad days, she has a good coping mechanism. "I think I have so many people around me that I trust and that I talk to about things and they are the ones that are quick to tell me, 'Hey, you may be having a bad day but look at what you've overcome,'" she said.
With that attitude, we're sure she'll continue to be unstoppable.
Advertisement