Us Weekly reported last week that Minka Kelly and Wilmer Valderrama got back together after dating in 2012. But the two haven't made their relationship official, and Kelly said on Power 106's J Cruz and Krystal Bee Thursday that he's "a good friend."
"Wilmer's a really, really good person," the Friday Night Lights star said. However, she added that "any woman would be lucky to have him."
Does that mean she could be the lucky woman?
Whether or not she is, it sounds like they have a great relationship. She said she views him as a friend rather than an ex.
Kelly dated Chris Evans in 2012 and was seen with him last year, but she prefers to keep her love life private. She told Us Weekly that being in the tabloids was "really frustrating."
Valderrama and Demi Lovato broke up in June, when they described themselves as "best friends" in a joint Instagram post. Whatever his relationship status is now, it's great that Valderrama has remained on such great terms with his exes.
