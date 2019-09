When the brand first introduced the slick concoctions in 2015, I was working at Shape magazine and had what you'd call a dream boss. She had the charm of a young Leo DiCaprio, the comedic timing of Kate McKinnon , and the dirty mind of a teenage boy — and damn, did she make beauty fun. Because despite being in the industry for what she would tell you was a gazillion years, she still squealed with joy when a good product hit her desk. Her exact words when she swiped on one of the original Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oils ? "I haven't been this excited since my last Botox appointment!" That's how much she loved it, so I made a mental note to stash 10 in my desk drawer in case of potential lip oil shortage. Then we went back to talking about pubic hair.