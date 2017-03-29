I have this weird loyalty to Clarins lip oils. It's not just for the major dose of hydration they provide or the surprisingly budge-proof sheen they leave behind, it's also that holding the tube conjures up a memory that never fails to make me chuckle. Let me explain.
When the brand first introduced the slick concoctions in 2015, I was working at Shape magazine and had what you'd call a dream boss. She had the charm of a young Leo DiCaprio, the comedic timing of Kate McKinnon, and the dirty mind of a teenage boy — and damn, did she make beauty fun. Because despite being in the industry for what she would tell you was a gazillion years, she still squealed with joy when a good product hit her desk. Her exact words when she swiped on one of the original Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oils? "I haven't been this excited since my last Botox appointment!" That's how much she loved it, so I made a mental note to stash 10 in my desk drawer in case of potential lip oil shortage. Then we went back to talking about pubic hair.
But now, the brand is introducing four lip oils that are, unbelievably, even better than the originals. Because not only are the shades new, the formulas are all different, too. There's Candy, a jelly pink with color-changing pigments that delivers a just-kissed sheen; Mint, a lip-plumping blue that goes on clear and leaves behind a subtle tingle; Tangerine, a pH-adjusting hue that gives lips a coral tint; and Honey Glam, a shimmery version of the OG oil.
Though the $26 tubes won't be available until June, we have a feeling they'll be well worth the wait. Botox, you've got some stiff competition headed your way.
