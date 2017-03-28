We're seeing a whole other side to Jay Cutler in this new photo.
On Tuesday, former Hills villain and Balancing In Heels author Kristin Cavallari took to Instagram to share some photos of her beach vacation in Mexico. While a celebrity's dream getaway usually make fans drool with vacay envy (ugh, to be in a private cabana in a secluded beachside resort right now) that wasn't the reason why so many people were commenting on the Laguna Beach star's Instagram photo. In fact, it had less to do with the beach view and more about what was obstructing it: specifically, Cavallari's husband Jay Cutler's bare, naked butt.
Cavallari has posted a pic of her husband going totally bare on the beach, complete with this quote from Tony Scheffler, Cutler's one-time Denver Broncos teammate.
The photo of Cutler's behind currently has over 32,000 likes on Instagram. Guess the internet likes what it sees — even if the notoriously social media avoidant Cutler probably will never see the pic. Some comments include:
"It's hubby bootie, love it !!! Happy vacay yeah-yeah"
"first of all, marriage goals. Lmao this guy"
"Omg, thank you @kristincavallari for this! You've got a very sexy hubby and I love you two together!"
This isn't the first time that Cavallari and Cutler had some fun in Mexico. Back in January, the pair celebrated Cavallari's 30th birthday beachside. The former reality star shared a photo of her and Cutler having fun on a boat:
"I had the best birthday of my life and it was all thanks to this guy. Not only did he plan a huge surprise party, he planned a 'surprise' trip to Mexico with some of my closest friends, too. Thanks, babe....you will probably never see this"
Sadly, some people fat-shamed Cutler in the above pic, which even Cavallari later called out as being not-so-flattering to her athlete hubby. Not nice, internet!
Cavallari is well aware that her recent photo of Cutler's behind could get pulled by Instagram. (Even though, if we're being honest, here, Instagram tends to censor women's bodies while letting men do their thing.) Fortunately for fans who want to see some ocean views instead of the backside of a former Bronco, Cavallari shared one more "unobstructed" pic.
"In case my last post gets deleted, here's the unobstructed view #GonnaMissThisPlace"
Sounds like these two had one awesome vacation — and that Cutler will come back sans tan lines.
