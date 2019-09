This Jewelry Store's Billboard Says It's Okay To Throw Rocks At Women

Spicer Greene posted an apology to its Facebook page, stating that the retailer "didn't mean any harm" by the billboard, but the message left it unclear if the incriminating signage would be taking it down anytime soon. Additionally, Spicer vowed to donate 10% of Sunday's sales to a local shelter for victims of domestic violence. "To whom we have offended with our recent billboard, please accept our apologies. We do not condone violence of any kind toward any being. We are humble enough to realize when we make a mistake and humble enough to realize the context in which we are speaking. We did not intend to cause controversy and our billboard communicated something we did not intend. We intended the billboard as a play on words to encourage the loving act of gift giving and are deeply saddened that it offended anyone."