Last week we learned about geode hair, the iridescent trend taking over Los Angeles. And we still can't get enough of hair dye that responds to heat by changing color. Plus, we've gotten excited about a stylist who will graffiti our hair, and we've hopped on board the denim hair trend. So what's next for our fashionable follicles? Rainbow roots.
Rainbow roots are like the crazy patterned lining of your favorite jacket, only for your hair. You keep your rainbow flair under wraps — sort of. Blondies of Melbourne, an Australian salon, is helping clients fulfill their magical hair color dreams starting at the root. The Blondies' Instagram documented one client's process from start to finish.
Advertisement
First, the roots are bleached to accept the rainbow color.
Next, each of the colors is mixed and ready to go. The stylist alternates the colors, applying them evenly in a straight and orderly fashion to the client's roots.
The final result is mesmerizing. At first glance, it looks like the client simply has regular-old dark hair and a short cut. From the Instagram video, you can see that her roots start out hidden. It's only when she runs her fingers through her hair that the rainbow reveals itself.
In another shot, the rainbow pops when she opts for a braided look.
Tie dye rainbow roots. @helloitsaylin is shaving her hair to raise money for the leukaemia foundation, she is so close to her goal please head over to her instagram & follow the link to donate! . . . @behindthechair_com #behindthechair @modernsalon #modernsalon @esteticausa #esteticalikes @gijohair @spectrum.hair @imallaboutdahair @beautylaunchpad @hairbrained_official
The stylist himself went with a full rainbow for his mohawk.
So, anyone in the market for some (slightly) undercover hair-color awesomeness? This seems like your next big move. And of course it would be perfect for your trip to Coachella or Bonnaroo. You might even want to put rainbow glitter on your butt to match. Or not. Whatever. You do you, rainbow superstar.
Related Video:
Advertisement