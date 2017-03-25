Story from Beauty

Rainbow Roots Are Here & They're Incredible

Leigh Raper
Photographed by Winnie Au.
Last week we learned about geode hair, the iridescent trend taking over Los Angeles. And we still can't get enough of hair dye that responds to heat by changing color. Plus, we've gotten excited about a stylist who will graffiti our hair, and we've hopped on board the denim hair trend. So what's next for our fashionable follicles? Rainbow roots.
Rainbow roots are like the crazy patterned lining of your favorite jacket, only for your hair. You keep your rainbow flair under wraps — sort of. Blondies of Melbourne, an Australian salon, is helping clients fulfill their magical hair color dreams starting at the root. The Blondies' Instagram documented one client's process from start to finish.
Advertisement
First, the roots are bleached to accept the rainbow color.

When you have a young babe in who lets you have creative freedom ???

A post shared by Blondies Of Melbourne (@blondieshair) on

Next, each of the colors is mixed and ready to go. The stylist alternates the colors, applying them evenly in a straight and orderly fashion to the client's roots.

Rainbow roots processing To book an appointment contact blondiesmelbourne@gmail.com

A post shared by Blondies Of Melbourne (@blondieshair) on

The final result is mesmerizing. At first glance, it looks like the client simply has regular-old dark hair and a short cut. From the Instagram video, you can see that her roots start out hidden. It's only when she runs her fingers through her hair that the rainbow reveals itself.

SURPRISE! Rainbow roots! To book an appointment contact blondiesmelbourne@gmail.com

A post shared by Blondies Of Melbourne (@blondieshair) on

In another shot, the rainbow pops when she opts for a braided look.
The stylist himself went with a full rainbow for his mohawk.

Rainbow using @pravana neons over a silvery base

A post shared by Blondies Of Melbourne (@blondieshair) on

So, anyone in the market for some (slightly) undercover hair-color awesomeness? This seems like your next big move. And of course it would be perfect for your trip to Coachella or Bonnaroo. You might even want to put rainbow glitter on your butt to match. Or not. Whatever. You do you, rainbow superstar.
Related Video:
Advertisement