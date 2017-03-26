Story from Beauty

Rainbow Roots Are Our New Favourite Hair Trend

Leigh Raper
Photographed by Winnie Au.
Last week we learned about geode hair, the iridescent trend taking over Los Angeles. And we still can't get enough of hair dye that responds to heat by changing colour. Plus, we've become quite excited about a stylist who will graffiti our hair, and we've hopped on board the denim hair trend. So what's next for our fashionable follicles? Rainbow roots.
Rainbow roots are like the jazzy patterned lining of your favourite jacket, only for your hair. You keep your rainbow flair under wraps — sort of. Blondies of Melbourne, an Australian salon, is helping clients fulfil their magical hair colour dreams starting at the root. The Blondies' Instagram documented one client's process from start to finish.
First, the roots are bleached to accept the rainbow colour.

When you have a young babe in who lets you have creative freedom ???

Next, each of the colours is mixed and ready to go. The stylist alternates the colours, applying them evenly in a straight and orderly fashion to the client's roots.

Rainbow roots processing To book an appointment contact blondiesmelbourne@gmail.com

The final result is mesmerising. At first glance, it looks like the client simply has ordinary dark hair and a short cut. From the Instagram video, you can see that her roots start out hidden. It's only when she runs her fingers through her hair that the rainbow reveals itself.

SURPRISE! Rainbow roots! To book an appointment contact blondiesmelbourne@gmail.com

In another shot, the rainbow pops when she opts for a plaited look.
The stylist himself went with a full rainbow for his mohawk.

Rainbow using @pravana neons over a silvery base

So, anyone in the market for some (slightly) undercover hair-colour awesomeness? This seems like your next big move. And of course it would be perfect for your trip to Glastonbury or Coachella. You might even want to put rainbow glitter on your bum to match. Or not. Whatever. You do you, rainbow superstar.
