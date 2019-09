Just like tattoos, dyeing your hair can be really addicting. Once you see how much one appointment can transform your entire look, you just want to keep going back again and again. The only downside is that upkeep can be a total drag, often requiring you to pay a visit to your colorist every eight to ten weeks, so choosing the shade you want to stick with for a while can feel like a big commitment. But what if you didn't have to pick just one? Enter: color-changing hair dye.