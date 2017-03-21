Just like tattoos, dyeing your hair can be really addictive. Once you see how much one appointment can transform your entire look, you just want to keep going back again and again. The only downside is that upkeep can be a total drag, often requiring you to pay a visit to your colourist every eight to ten weeks, so choosing the shade you want to stick with for a while can feel like a big commitment. But what if you didn't have to pick just one? Enter: colour-changing hair dye.
Pravana, the brand behind the highlighting flat iron, is on the fast track to releasing a pro-grade hair dye that changes hues with the help of a little heat. Spotted on the brand’s Instagram account are videos of the transformation in action. And it's definitely something you have to see to believe.
Personally, we're digging the treatment, and there’s never been a better time to experiment with your style. With unicorns, mermaids, and rainbows dominating the beauty sphere, it’s no wonder that people want to spread the same kind of magic to their hair. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen such innovation, either: Last month, self-proclaimed witch Lauren Bowker told Dazed about her own invention, a transformative hair dye. Similar to Pravana, Bowker's magical dye is activated by heat, and allows consumers the opportunity to switch from a whole gamut of colours to another.
No word on when Pravana will roll out this colour-changing treatment in salons, but we're keeping our fingers crossed it hits just in time for Coachella.
