You Can Change Your Hair Color With Your Mood, Thanks To This Witch's Invention

"When heat hits the pigment, or if the cool hits the pigment, it changes the bonds of the chemistry to give you a different color, so it’s like a chemical reaction,” Bowker explains, adding that she's also working on dye that "gives you a light refraction instead, so it’s more like a prism color change... If you have red hair and you’re in the wind, it might go blue. So what we did was look at data patterns of weathers and the environment in different countries and tailor the color changes to correlate with those.”