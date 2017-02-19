You Can Change Your Hair Color With Your Mood, Thanks To This Witch's Invention

You probably already knew that we at Refinery29 are fans of all things witchy, ghostly, lunar, and the like. And also that we are constantly, obsessively on the lookout for the next big beauty trend. So you can imagine the joy of our entire coven when we learned that color-changing "mood" hair dye is finally a thing — and was invented by a witch, of course.
British witch Lauren Bowker told Dazed that she has "always been into the occults and into mixing stuff. Even as a kid I used to mix bath potions, and was really hands-on with the stuff I had around me, making new products out of them, without even knowing I was doing it.”
Despite her affinity for magic, Bowker is no stranger to regular-old science, as evidenced by her work perfecting the chemistry of her new hair dye formula.
"When heat hits the pigment, or if the cool hits the pigment, it changes the bonds of the chemistry to give you a different color, so it’s like a chemical reaction,” Bowker explains, adding that she's also working on dye that "gives you a light refraction instead, so it’s more like a prism color change... If you have red hair and you’re in the wind, it might go blue. So what we did was look at data patterns of weathers and the environment in different countries and tailor the color changes to correlate with those.”
That sounds like our kind of spell-casting. The dye is part of Bowman's latest project, titled FIRE; it's a product of her (witchy) design brand THEUNSEEN and is launching at London Fashion Week. Watch FIRE work its magic in the video below.
