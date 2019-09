Thinking about all of those times when they mimicked my heritage for play still pisses me off. And, way too many times, I had to swallow my pride (and hide my tears) to write about this stuff for the sake of my job. Yes, I griped to my work friends on Slack. Yes, I screenshotted the offending looks to my loved ones. I'd even throw shade along with my story links on Facebook (always making sure to set my status updates to private, of course). But I don't think that I've ever been moved enough to react with violence.