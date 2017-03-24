Julianne Hough Wants Selena Gomez To Help Her With Her Wedding Music

Julianne Hough is going to great lengths to hire her favorite musician to play at her upcoming wedding to NHL star Brooks Laich — and it involves Selena Gomez.
Here's the thing: It's not Gomez who the bride-to-be wants to book. It's her recent collaborator, DJ Kygo. Gomez worked with the Norwegian DJ and house music producer on his new single "It Ain't Me," which he dropped in February.
Kygo, whose other hits include "Firestone" and "Stay," also happens to be Hough's top pick for her wedding reception. The Dancing with the Stars champ told Entertainment Tonight that Gomez might be her inside track.
Advertisement
"I’m going to pull out all the favors," the 28-year-old dancer and actress said, adding that she planned to ask Gomez to "pull some strings."
Are they even friends? Doesn't Kygo have an agent she can call? And didn't Hough used to have a country music singing career? We're surprised she's not going the Nashville route.
Hough, who got engaged to Laich in August 2015 after about a year of dating, told ET that she wants her wedding guests to be in full-on party mode.
"There’s going to be a lot of dancing," she teased. "There’s [going to be] no speeches. We’re just gonna dance from like, 10 to 10."
Though she recently celebrated her bachelorette party with pals like Nina Dobrev, Cindy Crawford, and Kris Jenner, Hough's actual wedding still seems pretty far off. She admitted she still hasn't found a wedding dress.
"Fortunately, we still have some time," she said. "So we’re good."
She added that she and Laich are " just excited to get married and and have all of our closest friends with us on that day." If DJ Kygo happens to be soundtracking Derek Hough's inevitable wedding reception dance medley, all the better.
Advertisement