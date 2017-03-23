Julianne Hough Opens Up About How Her Fiancé Helps Her Endometriosis Pain

"When I was on Dancing With the Stars in 2008, I had really, really bad pain to the point where I had to actually leave the show. I was so scared," she explained. "I went to the hospital and everything. Fortunately, I had a great doctor who was able to diagnose me with endometriosis and it was such a relief because it was like, 'Oh, I actually have a name to this pain.' It was comforting knowing that it wasn’t just something I had to deal with."