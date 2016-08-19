Julianne Hough & Nina Dobrev Get Cheeky In New Instagram Photo

Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev got cheeky for the camera during their recent Idaho vacation.
Hough posted photos from her trip with Dobrev to Instagram — including one that had them ditching their bikini bottoms.
Hough had the perfect caption for the shot: "Full moons!"
However, the former Vampire Diaries star may have one-upped that with her punny caption: "Four Full moons in Ida-hoe."
As Us Weekly pointed out, the trip had the two friends reuniting for some rest and relaxation. Along for the ride? Hough's brother, Derek, and her fiancé, Brooks Laich. But it wasn't all R & R: there was some wakeskating, too.
What's wakeskating? It's a lot like wakeboarding, but without the luxury of being strapped-in. It's way more likely that you're going to fall, and that's something Dobrev did, though quite gracefully.
"There she is... There she is.... There she goes," Dobrev captioned the not-so-epic fail, which she slowed down for some added dramatic effect.
With pants or without, these two are definitely giving us all the #vacationgoals. Seriously, Taylor Swift, watch out.
