The Raddest Piercing Trends From Around The World

There, we spent hours tracking what people in some of the coolest cities, like Verona, Tokyo, Helsinki (and yes, New York and L.A.) are piercing. What we found revealed both inventive options (like edgy dermal piercings) and a few old-school styles that are having a major comeback (don't tell Britney, but belly button bling is back). Also in the mix: more types of ear piercings than we ever imagined were possible.