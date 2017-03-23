The aftermath of kids finding their way into an adult’s makeup bag is almost always good for a laugh — except when it isn’t, of course. A five-year-old with her face covered in lipstick? Love it. A five-year-old covering the walls and sofa in lipstick? Not so much.
Fortunately, Rihanna got off easy when her beloved niece, Majesty, discovered the pop star’s black eyeliner. She shared the photographic proof to Instagram, and we can say that the results are much funnier (and considerably less traumatic) than making an urgent call to the carpet cleaner. In fact, you could even say that Majesty is on the path to following in her aunt’s beauty-icon footsteps.
“When everybody asleep. And you been had plans for that liquid liner,” Rihanna captioned the photo, which shows the two-year-old’s handiwork in all its glory. Straight, harsh brows may not be on trend right now, but she was clearly going for a 1920s movie-star vibe, and we can respect that.
So Majesty may not have her desired brow shape down to a science just yet, but the sooner a person realizes the transformative effect of a well-groomed brow, the better — and she’s well on her way. That said, we’re sure her famously glamorous aunt won’t hesitate to teach her the basics once she’s old enough, and who knows? Clara Bow brows could have made a major comeback by then, and Majesty will be able to say she was way ahead of the game. Look at her, setting trends already.
