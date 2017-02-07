North West Painted Her Room With Nail Polish & Kim Is Not Happy

While North West's terrible twos may be behind her, this Snapchat proves that 3-year-olds still know how to cause some mischief. Kim Kardashian's daughter was playing at her vanity mirror Tuesday morning (you know, just typical toddler stuff) when her mother stepped away to get something for her brother Saint. Whether North wasn't content with the attention being on someone else, or whether she was relieved to have a moment alone, she took the opportunity to wreak havoc with purple nail polish. From what we can see in the Snapchat video, North smeared the polish on her desk, her decorations, her mirror, and even her walls. We also get a glimpse of things like her fluffy pink phone and extensive cat merchandise, which also weren't spared from the purple carnage. "I go downstairs to get something for her brother for two seconds and she paints her room purple with nail polish," Kardashian says in the video, panning over the scene. If we had to guess, this is North following in the creative footsteps of her family. Kim has her Kimoji merch, Kylie has her Lip Kit — will North be the first interior designer of the Kardashian-Jenner empire? If so, she's going to need a lot more nail polish. Oh, and when it came to cleaning up the mess, North was just as helpful. With disasters this cute, however, Kim doesn't really seem to mind.
