Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian released all-new Kimoji that helped us take our text and messaging game to a whole new lit level. Now, thanks to Kim, you can enjoy that same over-the-top Kimoji fun IRL.
Today, Kim announced via Instagram that Kimoji merchandise is now available for purchase on her website and app. What Kimoji merch can you get your hands on? Here's what Kim has given us a peek at so far:
It really is a dream come true to have booty-patterned wrapping paper. While it might not be appropriate for Father's Day, you could always opt for using the BAE gift wrap on your baby daddy's presents.
What will Kim come up with next? I would love to rock a T-shirt emblazoned with Kim's crying face. Maybe we'll even be able to have twerking Kim wallpaper in our living rooms soon. We can only imagine what new ways we'll soon have to kimoji-fy our lives.
