Your Favorite Beauty Store Is Doing Something Amazing For Cancer Patients

People who love makeup — like, really love it — know that beauty is about much more than just hunting down the exact Chanel lipstick Emma Stone wore on the red carpet or figuring out how to get the perfect Instagram eyebrows through a combination of Dipbrow and strong-hold hair gel. It’s also about happiness, confidence, and feeling like you’re the person you’re meant to be — there’s a real, positive psychological impact to looking good and feeling good about it, especially in times of sickness or stress.
This week, Sephora is launching its brand new Brave Beauty in the Face of Cancer class nationwide. The free workshop will help to provide solutions for men and women whose skin and hair has been affected by their cancer diagnosis.
People calls the new class “a welcome distraction” that not only inspires confidence, but provides a supportive space where they can talk and relate to one another. Chiara, 45, was diagnosed with cancer in 2014. She told the outlet, “I wanted to see what tips I can learn, but because the class was geared toward [persons with] cancer, I was excited to come and connect with other women.”
More than 40 Sephora stores across the U.S. have already signed up to host, including locations in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, with more to come soon. (You can check Sephora.com for updates to that list.)
And yes, men are more than welcome, too. Corrie Conrad, Sephora’s Head of Social Impact, told People, “Hair loss and skin effects from cancer treatments know no gender, and we want to be a safe space for all of our clients.”
