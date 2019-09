Your Favorite Beauty Store Is Doing Something Amazing For Cancer Patients

People who love makeup — like, really love it — know that beauty is about much more than just hunting down the exact Chanel lipstick Emma Stone wore on the red carpet or figuring out how to get the perfect Instagram eyebrows through a combination of Dipbrow and strong-hold hair gel. It’s also about happiness, confidence, and feeling like you’re the person you’re meant to be — there’s a real, positive psychological impact to looking good and feeling good about it, especially in times of sickness or stress.