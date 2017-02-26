Watch This Woman Transform Into Emma Stone 4 Times

Emma Stone has come a long way since she burst onto the scene as Jules in Superbad. Since then the actress has starred in everything from feel-good romantic comedies to dark dramas. When it comes to red carpet beauty, we've all come to know and love Stone for her signature red hair and playful approach to makeup — but that doesn't stop her from transforming for her roles. In honor Stone's second Oscar nomination for her work in La La Land, we've recreated four of our favorite looks from her films. Looking to channel the sultry Grace Faraday of Gangster Squad? Or the quirky Olive Penderghast from Easy A? Then look no further than the video above. Subscribe to Refinery29's YouTube channel for more videos.
