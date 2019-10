It used to take a Superbowl-sized wardrobe malfunction to get the inside scoop on which stars were hiding nipple piercings under their red-carpet gowns. But according to a top celebrity piercer , there are far more stars with pierced nipples than we could possibly imagine. “If they’re done properly, they will be very minimal and most people won’t even notice,” Brian Keith Thompson told Refinery29 (while gamely answering just about every question a person could have on the subject ).