It used to take a Superbowl-sized wardrobe malfunction to get the inside scoop on which stars were hiding nipple piercings under their red-carpet gowns. But according to a top celebrity piercer, there are far more stars with pierced nipples than we could possibly imagine. “If they’re done properly, they will be very minimal and most people won’t even notice,” Brian Keith Thompson told Refinery29 (while gamely answering just about every question a person could have on the subject).
But nipple piercings have been freed, so to speak. In the past few years, celebs haven’t exactly hid the most private of their piercings. Thanks to paper-thin shirts, pap strolls, Instagram, and a new wave of body confidence, stars like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are exposing the edgiest of accessories with the frequency of an outfit change — no scandal required.
Ahead, see which stars are exposing their piercings with pride. Prepare yourself: These looks are so cool, they may just spark barbell dreams of your own.