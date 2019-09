Gear Up For The Most Vogue Wedding Of All Time

Wintour and Sozzani began their careers at the helms of their respective issues of Vogue around the same time, and maintained a friendship that lasted 30 years. In a piece remembering the late Italian editor, Wintour recalls visiting Sozzani's bedside wearing a "little watch Franca has given me," promising that she'd pass it on to Francesco's first-born daughter, should he have one. "How lucky that little girl will be to watch her father's loving film about her truly remarkable grandmother," she wrote. Even more poignant and touching, then, that the receiver of this gift may well be Wintour's own granddaughter. (Carrozzini, 35, is Sozzani's only son.)