Gear Up For The Most Vogue Wedding Of All Time

The engagement may still be fresh, but already this is gearing up to be a Vogue union for the books (and one that will no doubt be commemorated lavishly in the magazine's pages). Mix in Shaffer and Carrozzini's connections in the television and music industry, and the guest list will definitely be one to beat. Have your Pinterest boards at the ready: We're sure there'll be wedding guest outfit inspiration galore coming out of these nuptials — and, more importantly, serious bridal gown envy.