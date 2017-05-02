Gear Up For The Most Vogue Wedding Of All Time

Bee Shaffer made a statement at the 2017 Met Gala not with a Comme des Garçons gown (she wore Alexander McQueen, as usual), but, rather, with her engagement ring, which she debuted on the red carpet.
It was revealed earlier this spring that Anna Wintour's daughter was to wed Francesco Carrozzini, building anticipation for the Vogue nuptials of the century. (The groom-to-be's mother was the late Franca Sozzani, editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia.) So, when the couple stepped onto the blue-and-cream carpet at the Met last night, all eyes went straight to Shaffer's finger, to get a better look at the engagement ring: a round diamond circled by smaller stones on a yellow-gold band, according to People.
This story was originally published on March 22, 2017.
There are plenty of events on the fashion calendar that bring together the world's most stylish people — Fashion Month, the Met Ball, the CFDA Awards, or the British Fashion Awards – but now, there's another yet-to-be-determined date that might just beat them all: the upcoming nuptials of Bee Shaffer, daughter of Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, and Francesco Carrozzini, son of the late Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani.
Talk of this match made in Vogue heaven began when Shaffer was seen at a screening of Franca: Chaos & Creation, a moving documentary directed by Carrozzini about his mother, last year. (Sozzani was at the helm of Italian Vogue from 1988 until her death last year.) Following months of apparent courtship, Vogue confirmed their engagement to People.
Both Shaffer and Carrozzini have chosen to avoid careers in fashion, instead favoring the entertainment industry. The former works for Late Night with Seth Meyers, while the latter directs music videos for the likes of A$AP Rocky and Beyoncé, according to People. Still, the news of their engagement broke yesterday thanks to a mutual friend at Condé Nast: Selby Drummond, Vogue's accessories director, posted a photo of Shaffer wearing a ring on that finger on Instagram Stories, with the caption #francescoblackandwhit'.
Wintour and Sozzani began their careers at the helms of their respective issues of Vogue around the same time, and maintained a friendship that lasted 30 years. In a piece remembering the late Italian editor, Wintour recalls visiting Sozzani's bedside wearing a "little watch Franca has given me," promising that she'd pass it on to Francesco's first-born daughter, should he have one. "How lucky that little girl will be to watch her father's loving film about her truly remarkable grandmother," she wrote. Even more poignant and touching, then, that the receiver of this gift may well be Wintour's own granddaughter. (Carrozzini, 35, is Sozzani's only son.)
The engagement may still be fresh, but already this is gearing up to be a Vogue union for the books (and one that will no doubt be commemorated lavishly in the magazine's pages). Mix in Shaffer and Carrozzini's connections in the television and music industry, and the guest list will definitely be one to beat. Have your Pinterest boards at the ready: We're sure there'll be wedding guest outfit inspiration galore coming out of these nuptials — and, more importantly, serious bridal gown envy.
