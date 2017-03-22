There are plenty of dates in the fashion calendar that bring together the world's most stylish people – Fashion Month, the Met Ball or the Fashion Awards – but now there's another that might just see fashion royalty flocking in their best dress. Anna Wintour's daughter, Bee Shaffer, and Francesco Carrozzini, the son of the late Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani, just confirmed their engagement to American magazine People.
Talk of the couple's relationship began when Shaffer was seen at a screening of Franca: Chaos & Creation, a moving documentary directed by Carrozzini about his mother. Both Shaffer and Carrozzini have chosen to avoid careers in fashion, instead favouring the entertainment industry – Shaffer works on Late Night with Seth Meyers, while Carrozzini directs music videos for the likes of A$AP Rocky and Beyoncé.
Franca Sozzani was at the helm of Vogue Italia from 1988 until her death last year, and was hugely influential in shaping the notion of 'the supermodel' with longtime collaborator, photographer Steven Meisel. Carrozzini, 35, is her only son and has worked on the videography for Lana Del Rey's Ultraviolence (he used to date the singer) and Beyoncé's Jealous.
News of the engagement broke when Selby Drummond, American Vogue's accessories director, posted a photo of Shaffer on Snapchat. Seen changing into some Nike trainers while donning an impressive sparkler on her ring finger, the post read '#francescoblackandwhit'.
Anna Wintour and Franca Sozzani began their careers around the same time, and maintained a friendship that lasted 30 years. In a Vogue piece in which Wintour remembers the late Sozzani, she recalls visiting her bedside wearing a "little watch Franca has given me", promising that she'd pass it on to Francesco's first-born daughter, should he have one. "How lucky that little girl will be to watch her father's loving film about her truly remarkable grandmother". Even more poignant and touching then, that the receiver of this gift may well be Wintour's own granddaughter.
The Vogue union will no doubt attract the biggest names in the industry, spanning TV, music and fashion. Have your Pinterest boards at the ready – we're sure there'll be wedding guest outfit inspiration galore, come the big day. And most importantly, we can't wait to see which designer will design Bee's wedding dress.
