Amber Tamblyn's Baby Girl Marlow Makes Her Instagram Photo Debut

Tamblyn's husband David Cross first shared it, writing, "Somehow my wife gave birth to a 55 year old furrier from Crown Heights. I'm investigating." Tamblyn re-grammed the photo and added, "My daughter is growing her payos out nicely. Good morning, world! Marlow loves you!" (They're joking about Marlow's hair sticking out on the sides the way Orthodox Jewish men wear theirs.)
Though this is the first photo we've seen of the baby, Tamblyn has documented her experiences as a new mom on Instagram. A week after her daughter's birth, she posted about her breastmilk leaking, a common phenomenon we rarely talk about.
Tamblyn's also been candid about what having a daughter in this day and age means to her. When she announced she was pregnant in an essay for Glamour, she talked about the need to teach our daughters to demand respect and refuse to tolerate abuse.
"I'm pregnant, with a daughter on the way. I think constantly about the world I am bringing her into," she wrote. "How much do I have to do, as a daughter and a soon-to-be mother, to change not just the conversation about how women are seen, but the language with which conversations are spoken in?"
Her friend Blake Lively shared similar wishes for Marlow and other girls in an Instagram post dedicated to Tamblyn: "The world must be a better, safer place for women and girls."
When it comes to having strong female role models, Marlow's already off to a good start. Hillary Clinton even wrote her a letter to welcome her into this world and wish her "a lifetime of amazing accomplishments and adventures, full of love, learning, and friendship."
