Amber Tamblyn's Baby Girl Marlow Makes Her Instagram Photo Debut

My daughter is growing her payos out nicely. Good morning, world! Marlow loves you! #Repost @davidcrossofficial with @repostapp ・・・ Somehow my wife gave birth to a 55 year old furrier from Crown Heights. I'm investigating.

A post shared by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Mar 21, 2017 at 7:17am PDT