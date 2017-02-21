Story from Entertainment

Amber Tamblyn Shares First Video Of Her Baby

Amber Tamblyn is ensuring that the future is female in a very literal way. She and her husband, actor David Cross, just announced the arrival of their first child, a daughter. The 33-year-old confirmed the birth of her daughter on Instagram by posting a short, but indeed sweet, video of a tiny baby foot wiggling out of a pink blanket. It appears that the video was still taken while at the hospital.
While her actual name has not yet been announced, Tamblyn joked that the two decided on: 'Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr."
We can't wait to see what empowering woman Cross and Tamblyn raise together, and we've already got a few guesses about her first few years.
For example, we already have an inkling of what her first Halloween costume will look like.
And we already have a few potential playdates in mind.
And it's basically written in the stars that she'll have a killer sense of humor, like her dad.
