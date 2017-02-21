Amber Tamblyn is ensuring that the future is female in a very literal way. She and her husband, actor David Cross, just announced the arrival of their first child, a daughter. The 33-year-old confirmed the birth of her daughter on Instagram by posting a short, but indeed sweet, video of a tiny baby foot wiggling out of a pink blanket. It appears that the video was still taken while at the hospital.
While her actual name has not yet been announced, Tamblyn joked that the two decided on: 'Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr."
We can't wait to see what empowering woman Cross and Tamblyn raise together, and we've already got a few guesses about her first few years.
For example, we already have an inkling of what her first Halloween costume will look like.
And we already have a few potential playdates in mind.
Love my Sister so much. Look at this collage she made! Someone get me a tissue!!!!! #Repost @blakelively with @repostapp ・・・ "I am asking you to rethink women, period. Go deep. See the frame that holds the big picture..." So proud of my dear friend, and new mama to be, @amberrosetamblyn Check out her piece on @glamourmag Whatever your beliefs, one thing is certain, the world must be a better, safer place for women and girls. ?????the time is now
And it's basically written in the stars that she'll have a killer sense of humour, like her dad.
