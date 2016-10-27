On Wednesday, Amber Tamblyn announced that she was pregnant in an essay for Glamour. Tamblyn wrote about how parents unintentionally perpetuate rape culture by making light of sexual assault and harassment — and how she wants to stop this cycle for the sake of her daughter.
In an Instagram photo posted Thursday, her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar Blake Lively is pictured rubbing Tamblyn's pregnant stomach. Lively's caption quotes from her friend's essay: "I am asking you to rethink women, period. Go deep. See the frame that holds the big picture..."
It also congratulates her "dear friend" and "new mama to be" and asks readers to take her call for better support for girls to heart.
"Whatever your beliefs, one thing is certain," Lively wrote. "The world must be a better, safer place for women and girls."
It was a sweet gesture of sisterhood. Not just between the two stars, but also for women everywhere.
In an Instagram photo posted Thursday, her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar Blake Lively is pictured rubbing Tamblyn's pregnant stomach. Lively's caption quotes from her friend's essay: "I am asking you to rethink women, period. Go deep. See the frame that holds the big picture..."
It also congratulates her "dear friend" and "new mama to be" and asks readers to take her call for better support for girls to heart.
"Whatever your beliefs, one thing is certain," Lively wrote. "The world must be a better, safer place for women and girls."
It was a sweet gesture of sisterhood. Not just between the two stars, but also for women everywhere.
"I am asking you to rethink women, period. Go deep. See the frame that holds the big picture..." So proud of my dear friend, and new mama to be, @amberrosetamblyn Check out her piece on @glamourmag Whatever your beliefs, one thing is certain, the world must be a better, safer place for women and girls. 💜💖💜💪🏼the time is now
Advertisement