"I am asking you to rethink women, period. Go deep. See the frame that holds the big picture..." So proud of my dear friend, and new mama to be, @amberrosetamblyn Check out her piece on @glamourmag Whatever your beliefs, one thing is certain, the world must be a better, safer place for women and girls. 💜💖💜💪🏼the time is now

A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 27, 2016 at 1:25pm PDT