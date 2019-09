Amber Tamblyn Gets Real About Leakage & Being A New Mom

Even though Tamblyn captured the moment with her unique and biting sense of humor, her photo offers an intimate look at her experience with new motherhood, as well as a moment that’s too often considered a social taboo to share. Instagram changed its policy in 2015 to allow breastfeeding pictures after it came under fire for claiming such images fell under its “No Nudity” clause, and that was only the beginning of bringing this daily experience out into the open. TV shows like Jane the Virgin have started tackling the subject in more real ways to publicize the hardships new mothers face, but Tamblyn’s photo is another kind of an opening point. She doesn’t have to bare it all to say it all. By keeping her shirt on, she reveals the demanding, exhausting and downright confusing moments mothers experience as they adjust to life after giving birth.