Chrissy Teigen Just Trolled Her Own Outfit, & It Was Awesome

If there's one thing the Internet is good at, it's making sure celebrities and politicians are the butt of every joke. And what's even better is when they fight back. But the queen of both trolling others and herself has got to be Chrissy Teigen. The model has become known for her dry, sometimes self-deprecating sense of humor via her Twitter account , where she regularly schools trolls on various topics, and often, like at last night's Beauty and The Beast premiere, roasts herself, too. Teigen wore a magenta dress that resembled a character from the film, or at least that's her take on the ensemble.