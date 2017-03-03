Chrissy Teigen Just Trolled Her Own Outfit, & It Was Awesome

If there's one thing the Internet is good at, it's making sure celebrities and politicians are the butt of every joke. And what's even better is when they fight back. But the queen of both trolling others and herself has got to be Chrissy Teigen. The model has become known for her dry, sometimes self-deprecating sense of humor via her Twitter account, where she regularly schools trolls on various topics, and often, like at last night's Beauty and The Beast premiere, roasts herself, too. Teigen wore a magenta dress that resembled a character from the film, or at least that's her take on the ensemble.
When a Twitter user tweeted at the star to commend her on her Monica Rose-styled Raisa & Vanessa gown, "Can we take a moment to appreciate Queen @ChrissyTeigen and this stunning dress? " Teigen responded thanking her, and confessed she was the lamp from the film (or, at least, was inspired by it): "Thanks! I'm the lamp!" Now, there's technically not a lamp in Beauty and The Beast, but one user managed to find an actual lamp that looks identical to the dress.
And, yeah, it's pretty easy to see a lamp in any floor-length fringe gown (even Emma Stone's at the Oscars), but the color coordination between Teigen and the household inanimate object is uncanny. But this isn't the only time that's happened. Back in January, Teigen and her husband John Legend got their hands on a pair of KFC onesies (yes, those are a thing) and took to Twitter to share their new looks. In case you were wondering: Legend was the chicken and Teigen was the colonel, duh. Teigen's red carpet game usually involves a killer leg slit and a fair amount of embroidery, so while she may have resembled a lamp this time, she's still the most stylish lamp in our book.
