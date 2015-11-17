Elsewhere, Rogelio (Jaime Camil) is celebrating a milestone of his own: the last episode of The Passions of Santos. What is he supposed to do now? I'm glad you asked, because as with everything that concerns Rogelio, it's amazing. He wants to produce a telenovela version of Mad Men, that's like "a masterpiece, but fast...a fasterpiece." The fact that no one has ever thought of that portmanteau before really saddens me. It's actually perfect. Unfortunately, Mad Men creator Matt Weiner doesn't think Rogelio's new creation is, so it gets a cease and desist order slapped on it. No matter; there will be another fasterpiece.



As for Petra (Yael Grobglas), she's just milestoning all over the place. She convinces Jane to help get her mother (Priscilla Barnes) out of prison. She's suffering from the same severe morning sickness as Kate Middleton. She finally starts seeing a therapist, who's helping Petra realize that she needs to have a more positive outlook on the world. And she's having twin girls! Mazel tov, Petra. Things really do seem to be turning around for you. If only you hadn't been blackmailed into marrying an illegal arms dealer.



Oh and Michael? He and his former partner Nadine (Azie Tesfai) are speeding towards Mexico in hopes of doing something with Sin Rostro (Bridget Regan). Just when you think things are going to be fine and Jane and Rafael are going to go on a lovely date and coparent Mateo together; nope, that's not the world in which Jane the Virgin takes place. At least Jane finally got some writing done, I guess.